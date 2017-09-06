Morning Joe 09/06/17

Now a time for WH to focus, senator on North Korea

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., discusses what foreign policy options are on the table for the United States when dealing with North Korea. Sen. Coons says now is the time for the White House to focus. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: US anti-immigrant policy has racist roots
10 hours 12 min ago
Kamala Harris: Passing DREAM Act 'right thing to do'
8 hours 29 min ago
Lawrence: Trump painted himself into a 'DACA' corner
9 hours 10 min ago
House GOP subpoenas FBI, DOJ on Trump dossier
9 hours 28 min ago
Trump: I have a great heart for the 'Dreamers'
14 hours 43 min ago
Longtime Trump confidant is latest to leave White House
Rep. Castro: New report means it's time for Trump impeachment
Franken on DACA: We are going to find the votes for this
Matthews: Trump tears away the standards that have held us up
Trump lawyer to reporter: 'Are you on drugs?'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL