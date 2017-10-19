Morning Joe 10/19/17

North Korean official confident nation could win a war

NBC News' Keir Simmons reports from North Korea on the rhetoric between President Trump and Kim Jong-un and the possibility of war. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump's tweets show us what he cares about
9 hours 5 min ago
Franken: Sessions isn't telling truth about Russian contacts
9 hours 42 min ago
Maddow: What is Trump hiding about Niger?
10 hours 51 min ago
Trump offered military father $25K, didn't follow through
11 hours 53 min ago
Meet Stephen Miller: The 32-year-old in the White House
11 hours 24 min ago
Gold Star parent: If a letter could bring son back, I would run to D.C.
Flattery will get you everywhere with Donald Trump
Exclusive: Obamacare exchange chief speaks out
Sessions changes story on Russian contacts
Matthews: Trump lacks a moral compass

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL