Morning Joe 09/19/17

Noonan: America has a lot of give, a lot of tolerance

Peggy Noonan, Sam Stein and Eugene Robinson take a look at where the country is now in 2017, and they work to place it in a historical context while looking to the future. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Manafort reportedly told he would be indicted
13 hours 9 min ago
Trump to target 'menace' North Korea in first UN speech
11 hours 22 min ago
Why the latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is the worst yet
13 hours 38 min ago
Morning Joe celebrates 10 years together
4 hours 11 min ago
Trump Jr. will testify publicly 'this fall,' Senator says
15 hours 57 min ago
O'Reilly on sexual harassment claims: 'This was a hit job'
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
Manafort wiretapped under secret court orders: NYT
Dems prep for another fight to defend Obamacare
Matthews: Trump has lowered the bar for decency

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL