Morning Joe 03/30/17

Newsweek: Comey tried to go public in summer 2016

Citing anonymous sources, Newsweek reports that FBI Director Jim Comey wanted to go public with intel on Russia's tampering with the U.S. election in the summer of 2016 but Obama WH prevented him.

'Impulsive, chaotic': Focus group reacts to Trump

