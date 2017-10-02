Morning Joe 10/02/17

New details emerge on Las Vegas shooter

NBC News' Tom Costello has new details on what is known about Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, including that he owned two planes, had a pilot's license and a hunting license from Alaska. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

More than 50 people killed, 200 hurt in Las Vegas strip shooting
Las Vegas shooting becomes deadliest in modern U.S. history
2 hours 47 min ago
Popping of gunfire in Las Vegas Caught on camera
5 hours 3 min ago
Over 100 patients being treated at Las Vegas hospital
2 hours 11 min ago
Rep. to Trump: 'Roll up your sleeves' to help Puerto Rico
23 hours 7 min ago
How is Trump handling role as 'comforter-in-chief?'
Rep. Lieu: Kushner needs to lose security clearance
San Juan mayor responds to Trump
Fact Check: Who really benefits from Trump's tax plan?
'SNL' opens season by taking jab at Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL