Morning Joe 10/03/17

New details emerge about victims in Las Vegas

The names and stories of some of the victims of Sunday's Las Vegas shooting are coming to light following the massacre. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't talk about guns'
10 hours 57 min ago
A Vegas survivor makes a remarkable journey home
10 hours 36 min ago
Trump visits Puerto Rico, can he strike the right tone?
2 hours 53 min ago
How did Vegas gunman fire with such power?
Thoughts & prayers are not enough after shooting, Dems say
13 hours 3 min ago
At least 59 people dead, 500+ injured in Las Vegas shooting
Fmr. FBI agent: Las Vegas is 'uniquely American scene'
'We could save lives': Congressman pushes for gun control
Vegas shooting survivor hid under bus: 'We were the lucky ones'
Las Vegas rallies to support shooting victims

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL