Morning Joe 03/16/17

New Broadway show tells tale of Canadian town after 9/11

Tom Brokaw discusses the new Broadway musical 'Come from Away', which looks at the role a small Canadian town played in the moments following Sept. 11, 2001. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

OMB Director: We can't ask coal miners or single moms to pay for PBS
5 hours 7 min ago
Trump’s $1.1 trillion budget makes dramatic cuts to Federal Government
Lawrence: Trump is 'defining deviancy down'
13 hours 31 min ago
Rand Paul says John McCain makes a 'really strong case for term limits'
2 hours 56 min ago
White House tap talk 'starts to undermine their credibility'
5 hours 32 min ago
Maddow: Trump fails again with Muslim ban in court
Pres. Trump says he might not be president without Twitter
Breitbart editor: Sources in wiretapping article 'unimpeachable'
After 1,600 mile trip: 'Bipartisanship is not a dirty word'
Hawaii gov.: Travel ban violated our state constitution

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL