Morning Joe 06/05/17

New book looks at history and geopolitics of oceans

Adm. James Stavridis discusses the London terror attack, President Trump's Twitter response to the attack, Qatar as well as his new book 'Sea Power.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump is undermining himself with London tweets
4 hours 17 min ago
Trump tweets about need for 'travel ban'
3 hours 53 min ago
Trump 'doesn't really believe' birtherism: Fmr. Kushner aide
15 hours 30 min ago
What is driving recent wake of UK attacks?
4 hours 10 min ago
Waters: I'm calling for the impeachment of this president
23 hours 30 min ago
MaddowBlog: WH ethics waivers prove 'drain the swamp' a scam
Activists vow to fight back after Trump leaves Paris Agreement
Witness describes acts of heroism during London attack
Debunking Farage on 'calls for internment'
Atlanta mayor 'exhausted' from disappointment by Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL