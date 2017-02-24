Morning Joe 02/24/17

New bipartisan report tackles national security strategy

Fmr. National Security Advisor to George W. Bush, Stephen Hadley, and Amb. Martin Indyk join Morning Joe to discuss a new bipartisan report on national security.

