Morning Joe 08/17/17

NAACP leader: 'This is a state of emergency'

Interim NAACP President Derrick Johnson joins Morning Joe to discuss why the current moment in the U.S. is a state of emergency and why it requires appropriate response. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Frederick Douglass: How to deal with 'treacherous president'

