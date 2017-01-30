Morning Joe 01/30/17

Murphy on Trump's travel ban: This is going to get Americans...

Senator Chris Murphy argues that Trump's travel ban 'made America less safe.' He shares details on legislation that Democrats will introduce later today to repeal this executive order. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

