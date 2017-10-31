Morning Joe 10/31/17

Mueller puts out 'just enough to scare' Trump orbit

What is the message Mueller is sending with his indictments? What is Manafort's next step? Law professor Ryan Goodman, Matthew Miller and Dr. Evelyn Farkas discuss the latest details. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'This is only the beginning': Inside Mueller investigation
3 hours 47 min ago
Maddow: How Mueller flipped a Trump adviser
12 hours 49 min ago
WH downplays Gates' role, but emails show opposite
3 hours 37 min ago
3 former Trump campaign officials charged by special counsel
14 hours 48 min ago
Carter Page reacts to indictments, Papadopoulos plea
12 hours 33 min ago
Facebook: Russian-backed election content reached 126M
Trump reportedly 'fuming' over Mueller probe indictments
What's next for Mueller's Russia investigation?
Schiff: Papadopoulos was on Senate Intel's radar
Will Pres. Trump fire Mueller?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL