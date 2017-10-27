Morning Joe 10/27/17

Morning Joe statement on Mark Halperin allegations

no description ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files
12 hours 59 min ago
Trump: Opioids 'worst drug crisis in American history'
16 hours 30 min ago
What's changed in the GOP's war on drugs
9 hours 11 min ago
Maddow: Trump admin not turning words into deeds
11 hours 21 min ago
House narrowly passes budget, paves way for tax plan
21 hours 8 min ago
Trump's voter fraud panel under investigation
Can the JFK files really show us something new?
Trump wades back into Confederate monument controversy
Matthews: Republican party now controlled by Trump
Will Trump's 'sarcasm defense' work in Russia investigation?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL