Morning Joe 10/03/17

Morning Joe remembers rock legend Tom Petty

Rock 'n' roll legend Tom Petty passed away Monday in Los Angeles at the age of 66. The Morning Joe panel discusses Petty's life and legacy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

At least 59 people dead, 500+ injured in Las Vegas shooting
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't talk about guns'
9 hours 27 min ago
Vegas shooting survivor hid under bus: 'We were the lucky ones'
9 hours 36 min ago
Las Vegas rallies to support shooting victims
10 hours 29 min ago
First responders saved many from gunman
10 hours 36 min ago
Fmr. FBI agent: Las Vegas is 'uniquely American scene'
Chris Hayes: If this isn't terrorism, what is?
Brother of shooter: We just don't understand
Vegas rallies around blood banks after shooting
Dems: Thoughts & prayers not enough after shooting

