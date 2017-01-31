Morning Joe for Tuesday, January 31

Morning Joe 01/31/17

Joe: Using the word 'betrayed' is frightening
7 hours 7 min ago
Yates testified on saying no to unlawful pres. order
12 hours 13 min ago
Maddow: Destabilizing chaos a Trump hallmark
15 hours 8 min ago
Senate Dems. boycott certain cabinet hearings
2 hours 39 min ago
Sen. Kaine: Public outcry will help Dems do their jobs better
5 hours 27 min ago
Will Sessions recuse himself from Trump investigation?
O'Donnell: Pres. Nixon only lasted 10 months after AG firing
Chaotic night in DC ends with Trump firing acting AG
Trump keeps drama high with DoJ firing
Trump fires acting AG over travel ban dissent

