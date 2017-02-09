Morning Joe 02/09/17

Morning Joe for Thursday, February 9

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Republican actions on race are no accident
16 hours 21 min ago
Mika: Warren could be a nightmare for GOP in '20
6 hours 43 min ago
Sen. Schumer: Sessions 'doesn't belong' in AG office
15 hours 57 min ago
Joe: 'Presidents do not speak this way'
7 hours 20 min ago
Sen. Wyden: Gorsuch's comments a 'stunning development'
3 hours 43 min ago
Maddow: Trump loses case to cover Jr's failure
15 hours 40 min ago
How can the Democrats make their case?
Sessions confirmed as AG amid partisan acrimony
Pres. Trump's history of talking about how smart he is
Trump breaks promise not to interfere in family businesses

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL