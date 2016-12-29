Morning Joe 12/29/16

Morning Joe for Thursday, December 29

Obama: Russia's actions should be alarming
2 hours 24 min ago
Kremlin pledges retaliation over new sanctions
1 hour 31 min ago
Paul Ryan: Russia sanctions 'overdue'
2 hours 1 min ago
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
17 hours 29 min ago
U.S. to retaliate for alleged Russian hack
6 hours 25 sec ago
Trump contradicts himself on transition
Dems demand Trump cabinet tax returns
MaddowBlog: Trump has new response to Russia hack
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
MaddowBlog: Trump pulls same trick, it keeps working

