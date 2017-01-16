Morning Joe 01/16/17

Morning Joe for Monday, January 16

Loretta Lynch: I have confidence in the FBI
2 hours 1 sec ago
Joe: Do not strike out at John Lewis
7 hours 22 min ago
MaddowBlog: Colorado Republican flees constituents with health care concerns
4 hours 28 min ago
At least two dozen Dem lawmakers to skip inauguration
4 hours 21 min ago
A modern founding father: Remembering MLK
7 hours 47 min ago
Holliday explains why she won't sing at inuaguration
Hundreds of thousand to march on DC Saturday
Trump and the end of the '150-year duopoly'
Maddow: FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
What will be President Obama's biggest legacy?

