Morning Joe for Monday, February 6

Joe: Trump must state he's against assassinating rivals
5 hours 28 min ago
Trump travel ban makes America less safe: officials
Waters: He lied. Wall Street is now in the White House
4 hours 19 min ago
Trump's Russia-U.S. comparison blasted by many
Trump tweet: 'Any negative polls are fake news'
5 hours 27 sec ago
MA attorney general: Trump not above law
Steve Bannon's influence on Trump
Trump on Putin: 'There are a lot of killers'
How can Democrats oppose Trump's agenda?
Pence defends Trump's tweets attacking judge

