Morning Joe 02/20/17

Morning Joe for Monday, February 20

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

The Kremlin is watching Trump with "growing alarm"
8 hours 23 min ago
Joe: Trump's media statement is 'very, very dangerous'
9 hours 7 min ago
Russia compiles psychological dossier on Trump for Putin
MaddowBlog: If only McCain's actions matched McCain's rhetoric
6 hours 37 min ago
Trump voters tweet their regret
20 hours 16 min ago
Fmr. Amb to Sweden: Trump would have been briefed on a terror attack
Trump, Sweden and why we're 'way past lines'
Ex-Trump adviser: 'I had no contact' with Russian officials
Kushner underwent 'proper' conflict of interest vetting
Russell Simmons: 'Trump did something very good for us'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL