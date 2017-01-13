Morning Joe 01/13/17

Morning Joe for Friday, January 13

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

O'Donnell: 'You did not lost your country'
12 hours 28 min ago
Trump's words vs. his Cabinet nominees' words
12 hours 29 min ago
The humility of POTUS and FLOTUS
53 min 4 sec ago
Is Trump backing himself into a corner?
2 hours 26 min ago
Ethics official: Trump's divestment plan inadequate
2 hours 35 sec ago
Franken: 'I'm going to vote against Sen. Sessions'
Why Trump's Twitter fondness could backfire
Senate Democrats put up a fight on Obamacare vote
Democrats adjust to role as opposition party
Announcer fired by Trump scores new inauguration gig

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL