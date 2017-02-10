Morning Joe 02/10/17

Morning Joe for Friday, February 10

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Court hands Trump a loss and a civics lesson in ban ruling
15 hours 15 min ago
Kellyanne Conway may face a federal ethics inquiry
13 hours 31 min ago
Will tax payers cover the cost of the border wall?
1 hour 43 min ago
Trump: Gorsuch's criticism of me misrepresented (it wasn't)
12 hours 34 min ago
Rep. Chaffetz met by boos during town hall
5 hours 45 min ago
'This is the face of deportation'
Kellyanne Conway 'doesn't respect the lines'
WA Gov to Trump: We already saw you in court, you lost
Joe: Will Trump seek to re-draft immigration order?
Trump a one-man constitutional crisis: ACLU

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL