Morning Joe 12/30/16

Morning Joe for Friday, December 30

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

5 fights Trump may face in first 100 days
7 hours 2 min ago
How is U.S. increasing security for NYE?
3 hours 26 min ago
What foreign leaders know about Trump
15 hours 22 min ago
MJ looks to 2017 in three words
6 hours 8 min ago
AP report: Russia won't expel US diplomats
6 hours 18 min ago
The woman helping to reset GOP gerrymandering
Analyst: Stunning for Trump to wait for intel
Truth-squad needed for Trump's claims?
School board demands Paladino resign
Fmr. Rockette: Dancing at inaug is moral issue

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL