Morning Joe 09/07/17

Morning Joe 9/7/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump Jr. admits Russian meeting held to get Clinton dirt
1 hour 49 min ago
Joe: I think most Americans are happy with Trump's deal
9 hours 8 min ago
Bannon: Catholic Church needs 'illegal aliens'
7 hours 38 min ago
Durbin: I will stand with Trump if he helps on immigration
6 hours 38 min ago
Maddow: Facebook admits Russia bought ads during election
18 hours 8 min ago
Why politics is destroying our dating culture
Trump sued over DACA decision: NY AG speaks out
Wallace: I'm not surprised Trump threw GOP under the bus
If there were a Cat. 6 hurricane, Irma would be it
Battle brews over Trump's civil rights pick

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL