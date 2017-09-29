Morning Joe 09/29/17

Morning Joe 9/29/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Puerto Rico Native: Only 10K personnel on ground, while Florida had 40K after Irma
8 hours 9 min ago
GOP aims to put Russian bank lawyer in DoJ job
18 hours 29 min ago
Price to pay over $51K but his travel reportedly cost $1M
17 hours 9 min ago
U.S. cutting Cuba embassy staff in wake of health attacks
5 hours 20 min ago
Puerto Rico Governor: Response 'not where it needs to be'
6 hours 39 min ago
Trump reportedly skeptical of his own tax crusade
Extra Trump inauguration money shrouded in mystery
Trump could reportedly reap $1bn under his tax plan
Starr: Trump will be under oath before Russia probe ends
Dems. frustrated with Twitter's handling of Russia investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL