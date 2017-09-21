Morning Joe 09/21/17

Morning Joe 9/21/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: 'We'll be putting more sanctions on North Korea'
Maddow connects the dots from Manafort to Mueller
19 hours 8 min ago
Rescuers detail efforts to save 3 children trapped under rubble
4 hours 25 min ago
Joe & Mika react to FLOTUS cyberbullying speech
7 hours 15 min ago
Health care industry comes out against Obamacare repeal
7 hours 29 min ago
New Russia revelations reach the top of Trump campaign
Did Manafort try to profit from Russia during campaign?
Manafort working against US policy in Iraq
NYT: Mueller requests docs from White House on Trump
Trump cabinet member under fire for $25,000 jet charter

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL