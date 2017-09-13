Morning Joe 09/13/17

Morning Joe 9/13/2017

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Flynn's son subject of Russia investigation
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
18 hours 52 min ago
Joe: Clinton has the right to vent
6 hours 5 min ago
Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save agenda
16 hours 50 min ago
5 die at Florida nursing home after Irma knocks out power
4 hours 18 min ago
Clinton 'dumbfounded' when Comey reopened email probe
Manchin: Bi-partisan dinner with Trump was 'in-depth'
Russian media Op: Right-wing sites spread propaganda
Maddow: Trump caught lying about sketchy business partner
Trump strategy on Russia: Attack Comey's credibility

