Morning Joe 08/31/17

Morning Joe 8/31/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: Manafort notes from Trump Tower meeting reference 'donations'
New evidence about Moscow hotel deal raises investigation stakes
18 hours 33 min ago
Mueller teams up with NY AG. What that could mean.
18 hours 47 min ago
Mika: I'm disappointed about equal pay plan halt
9 hours 20 min ago
Trump warns Congress not to fail on vague tax reform
17 hours 51 min ago
Trump says he witnessed Harvey damage firsthand (he didn't)
Poll: Most oppose Arpaio pardon, booting 'Dreamers'
Dan Rather: Trump runs the risk of being irrelevant
Ivanka ditches equal-pay initiative despite campaigning for it
Poll: Trump voters say media worse threat than neo-Nazis

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL