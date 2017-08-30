Morning Joe 08/30/17

Morning Joe 8/30/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump set to give tax reform speech, with no tax plan
14 hours 38 min ago
Pastor Joel Osteen defends church's response to Harvey
37 min 6 sec ago
Trump's Texas trip had flaws, but showing up matters
8 hours 25 min ago
Maddowblog: Trump steered clear of storm victims
6 hours 31 min ago
Chris Christie: Cruz is lying about Sandy relief
18 hours 20 min ago
Will Trump be called to testify in Russia investigation?
Maddow: Mueller subpoenas former Manafort lawyer
'Abject disappointment': PA voters skewer Trump tenure
Hayes takes down Christie's defense of Trump's rhetoric
Houston hazards multiply as flooding worsens

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL