Morning Joe 8/29/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day.

Maddow: Trump sought Moscow deal while campaigning
15 hours 53 min ago
N. Korea fires missile over Japan, posing challenge for Trump
13 hours 24 min ago
Trump may be forced to choose: The wall, or Harvey victims?
14 hours 40 min ago
Russians are 'incredibly' disappointed with Trump, reporter says
5 hours 48 min ago
'All options' on table: Trump speaks out after latest NK missile
5 hours 23 min ago
Ex-Neo Nazi: What white supremacists hear from Trump
Houston residents organize Facebook group to help rescue neighbors
Mueller asking if Trump tried to hide purpose of 2016 meeting
WH staff warned not to admit Gorka
Maddow: Trump could be exposed to new obstruction charge

