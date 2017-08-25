Morning Joe 08/25/17

Morning Joe 8/25/2017

Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 3, hurtles towards Texas
WH likely to end DACA immigration program
1 hour 56 min ago
Texas Gov.: Undocumented will not have to show ID for Hurricane relief
7 hours 26 min ago
Fmr. Sen: Trump is making fractured U.S. 'worse'
1 hour 36 min ago
FEMA Chief: Harvey going to be 'a very significant disaster'
7 hours 46 min ago
Key WH official calls for stronger rebuke of neo-Nazis
TX residents evacuate, coast braces for Hurricane Harvey
Maddow: Hacking follows Russian who met with Trump Jr.
Hayes: White supremacists 100% right about statues
How much (if any) of Trump dossier has been verified?

