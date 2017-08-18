Morning Joe 08/18/17

Morning Joe 8/18/2017

Steve Bannon out at WH after chaotic tenure
4 hours 56 sec ago
Is Trump isolating himself?
1 hour 38 min ago
Schmidt to WH staffers: 'Be on the right side of history'
4 hours 8 min ago
Breitbart editor: Trump would've lost without Bannon
3 hours 54 min ago
Why allies expect Bannon to return to Breitbart News
7 hours 37 min ago
Fmr. Trump supporter recants: I can't stand this disgrace any longer
Wallace: Bannon's tragic flaw was his hubris
7 hours 47 min ago
Trump pushes 'huge historical lie' after Barcelona attack
14 hours 56 min ago
Police: Man shot after stabbing several people in Finland
The comprehensive timeline of Trump's history with Russia

