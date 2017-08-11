Morning Joe 08/11/17

Morning Joe 8/11/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: ‘Big trouble’ if North Korea attacks Guam
1 hour 36 min ago
Fired NSC staffer says McMaster undermining Trump
45 min 21 sec ago
Manafort disclosed Trump Jr. meeting months ago
1 hour 4 min ago
Trump's Russia comments were "sarcastic"
3 hours 16 min ago
Ex-Russia Ambassador: 'Sarcasm' doesn't work in diplomacy
2 hours 5 min ago
U.S.-North Korea standoff: What are China's priorities?
AL Senate race deepens GOP divide
Meeks: Trump's North Korea comments are 'childish'
Joe: War with North Korea would be as ugly as it gets
Trump warns North Korea leader he won't get away with it

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL