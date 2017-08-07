Morning Joe 8/07/2017

Morning Joe 08/07/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day.

VP's Press Secretary refuses to rule out Pence 2020 run
6 hours 13 min ago
Leader of destroyed Minnesota mosque speaks out
5 hours 35 min ago
Trump says base 'far bigger,' but polls tell different tale
7 hours 59 min ago
Trump says Dem liked about Vietnam (right) and cried (wrong)
Joe on NYT Pence 2020 story: If it walks like a duck...
9 hours 59 min ago
Trump tries to battle fake news with new broadcast
Watch NYT reporter respond to Trump 'failing' tweet
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president
Trump administration stirs alarm over voter purges
McMaster: North Korea missiles a 'grave threat'

