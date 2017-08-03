Morning Joe 08/03/17

Morning Joe 8/03/2017

Transcripts leak of Trump's Jan. calls to Mexican, Australian leaders
4 hours 9 min ago
Gen. Clark: Winning In Afghanistan Is President’s Responsibility
5 hours 27 min ago
Trump is probably right — The U.S. is losing in Afghanistan
Cotton: Immigration bill protects working-class Americans
6 hours 30 min ago
Durbin: There aren't long lines of Americans to pick apples
6 hours 14 min ago
Trump's approval drops 7 points after health care meltdown
Gore on WH chaos: Last week was like 'Game of Thrones'
Trump lashes out at military advisers: 'We're losing'
Lawrence: Trump is losing his presidency
Booker pushes to spread benefits of pot legalization nationwide

