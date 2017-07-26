Morning Joe 07/26/17

Morning Joe 7/26/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump bans transgender people from serving in military
4 hours 39 min ago
First openly trans soldier reacts to Trump's ban
2 hours 48 min ago
What you need to know about the 'skinny' Obamacare repeal
Lawrence: Trump's thanks to McCain may be premature
15 hours 53 min ago
Rep. Scalise discharged from hospital to begin rehab
Here's what Trump risks if he fires Sessions
Schiff: It is Constitutional to indict a sitting president
Watergate prosecutor: Trump 'has no regard' for law
Durbin: Sessions stuck his neck out for Trump
Franken: Trump firing Sessions would be a constitutional crisis

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL