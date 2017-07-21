Morning Joe 07/21/17

Morning Joe 7/21/2017

WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador
4 hours 14 min ago
Maxine Waters: I'm shocked Sessions hasn't resigned
3 hours 16 min ago
Sean Spicer quits post as White House Press Secretary
4 hours 22 min ago
Can Trump pardon himself?
2 hours 48 min ago
WATCH: President Obama grills Anthony Scaramucci
2 hours 41 min ago
Even GOP Senators don’t know what’s in health care bill
Hewitt on Sessions: If it's true, he should resign
WSJ: Kushner discloses more assets in revised financial filing
Is Bannon’s job in jeopardy after Spicer resignation?
Scaramucci announces Huckabee-Sanders as Press Sec.

