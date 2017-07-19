Morning Joe 07/19/17

Morning Joe 7/19/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day.

Fact Check: Still no evidence of widespread voter fraud
No Record: Why Trump's 2nd meeting with Putin is 'lost forever'
7 hours 51 min ago
What we know about the 8th person at Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting
14 hours 42 min ago
GOP Rep. on health care: 'We knew what we passed wouldn't be the final product'
6 hours 9 min ago
Maddow: What would Russia want from a pliant US leader?
16 hours 14 min ago
Poll: Trump counties like his policies, not his personality
Christie denies Trump scolded him about Obama election call
NBC News: Trump, Putin had second conversation at G20
Sanders: Trumpcare fail is victory for American people
Matthews: Trump Jr. told us nothing about his meeting

