Morning Joe 7/07/2017

Donald Trump shares first handshake with Vladimir Putin
Tillerson will be Trump's only chaperone at Putin meeting
14 hours 31 min ago
McConnell admits GOP health bill might not get to 50 votes
13 hours 6 min ago
Melania Trump trapped in residence amid G-20 protests
Maddow to news outlets: Heads up for hoaxes
14 hours 55 min ago
Bush attny: Ethics watchdog deserves 'hazard pay' after Trump
Here's what Putin wants most from the G-20 summit
Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump puts himself before the country
Psychology of Putin: Inside the mid of the Russian leader
Rick Perry explains supply and demand, gets it wrong

