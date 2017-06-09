Morning Joe 06/09/17

Morning Joe 6/9/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Senators may soon meet with Jared Kushner, sources say
13 hours 21 min ago
Trump breaks Twitter silence, tweets about Comey
6 hours 19 min ago
Maddow: Trump lawyer botches NYT Comey memo timeline
14 hours 58 min ago
Trump laywer to file leak complaint after Comey testimony
Here's how Dems. and GOP are reacting to Comey
3 hours 39 min ago
Joe: The special investigation is what really matters now
GOP senator unsure if Comey, Trump tapes exist
Pelosi advice for Trump: Stop tweeting, 'go to sleep'
After Comey, GOP Give Trump Benefit of the Doubt
Dan Rather​: AG Sessions 'is now a marked man'

