Morning Joe 06/08/17

Morning Joe 6/8/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Live Blog: James Comey Testifies before Senate Intel. Committee
Schiff: Testimony shows evidence of interference
4 hours 1 min ago
BREAKING: Comey says Trump lied about reasons for his firing
Maddow: Here are my takeaways from Comey's opening statement
14 hours 52 min ago
Trump quick to spin Comey Senate statement as 'vindication'
14 hours 27 min ago
Lawrence: Comey will raise more questions than he can answer
14 hours 9 min ago
GOP Prepares to Use Comey's 'Own Words' Against Him
Wyden on Trump actions: 'Watergate-level'
Released Comey testimony details his unease with Trump
Officials refuse to answer Senate questions about Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL