Morning Joe 06/26/17

Morning Joe 6/26/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Supreme Court to take up Trump travel ban case
SCOTUS: 'States cannot refuse all financial aid to churches'
Joe: You've got a mean, non-conservative bill
5 hours 25 min ago
Franken: This health bill is worse than mean; it's cruel
2 hours 52 min ago
FEC commissioner: Feds must act on Russia meddling
17 hours 41 min ago
EXCLUSIVE: CIA Director Pompeo on Trump, terrorism
Most leaks are 'perfectly legal'
Why the Congressional Black Caucus declined a WH meeting
Will Senate Republicans pass their healthcare bill?
GOP health bill breaks Trump’s promise to lower deductibles

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL