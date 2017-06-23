Morning Joe 06/23/17

Morning Joe 6/23/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day.

Senate investigating Loretta Lynch conduct during Clinton email probe
Bernie Sanders on health care bill: Thousands will die
1 hour 42 min ago
Tim Ryan: Dems have a branding issue
50 min 3 sec ago
Poll: More Americans believe Comey over Trump
Maddow: GOP cuts to Medicaid a threat to liberty
19 hours 3 min ago
GOP senator on healthcare: "It depends on how you define 'better'"
3 hours 16 min ago
Rand Paul: Insurance should be available for $1 a day
Why McConnell may not put GOP health care to vote
Trump: There's no Comey tapes. Democrats: Prove it.
Paul Ryan's challenger: Ryan not listening, Trump is untrustworthy

