Morning Joe 5/10/2017

Joe Scarborough: Will GOP stand up to the president?
4 hours 38 min ago
Comey asked for more money, staff for Russia investigation
Maddow: Fire investigators? History shows consequences
15 hours 40 min ago
White House defends decision to fire James Comey
4 hours 56 min ago
Lindsey Graham: FBI is bigger than James Comey
3 hours 59 min ago
Joe: Echoes of Watergate in the Trump administration?
Brokaw: Like Watergate, take a deep breath and follow facts
Who is the new acting FBI director Andrew McCabe?
Fmr. DOJ Spokesman: WH trampling on FBI independence
After Comey fired, WH says 'time to move on' from Russia

