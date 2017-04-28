Morning Joe 04/28/17

Morning Joe 4/28/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Chance of 'major, major conflict' with N. Korea
13 hours 57 min ago
Obamacare will not be repealed in first 100 days
13 hours 4 min ago
Trump on presidency: 'I thought it would be easier'
11 hours 48 min ago
Lawrence: Here's the interview that could hurt Flynn
13 hours 18 min ago
Maddow: Where did Trump's inauguration money go?
13 hours 37 min ago
Subject of Flynn seems to panic Trump and his allies
Flag used in Trump's tweets only has 39 stars
Will there be fallout for the White House on Flynn?
Rhetoric vs. reality in first 100 days
Speier: WH ‘hiding information’ on Flynn

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL