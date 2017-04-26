Morning Joe 04/26/17

Morning Joe 4/26/17

Maddow: Russians behind Flynn's foreign payments
16 hours 18 min ago
Joe: Trump had correct response to federal judge's ruling
6 hours 5 min ago
Here's what you should do during a nuclear attack
Matthews on Ivanka’s WH role: 'It's un-American'
House Oversight may subpoena White House
15 hours 43 min ago
Limbaugh slams Trump for 'caving' on border wall
Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
Sharpton: Sanders' message fell flat with black voters
6 hours 28 min ago
Will Michael Flynn go to jail?
Why did Germany invite Ivanka to the W20 forum?

