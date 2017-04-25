Morning Joe 04/25/17

Morning Joe 4/25/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump narrowcasting his message to small slice of Americans
7 hours 11 min ago
GOP Lawmaker: Physical wall not necessary along border
3 hours 32 min ago
MaddowBlog: Ivanka's influence reaches new heights
3 hours 29 sec ago
Corker and Coons: America has moral responsibility abroad
4 hours 37 min ago
Maddow: Comey's politics undermines the Russia investigation
15 hours 40 min ago
Trump backs off budget standoff over border wall
Greta: I’m Outraged Over This Secret UN Vote
Josh Earnest fires back at Ellison's critique of Obama
State Dept. ad promotes Mar-a-Lago to foreign leaders
She's Back: Hillary Clinton's last 100 Days

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL