Morning Joe 04/19/17

Morning Joe 4/19/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz will not seek re-election
3 hours 40 min ago
Report: Fox News is ready to drop Bill O'Reilly
2 hours 38 min ago
Why Trump may be propping up an autocrat
18 hours 24 min ago
Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
7 hours 37 min ago
GOP members distance themselves after Trump's polls
8 hours 15 min ago
Ossoff: 'I'm thrilled by the result' of special election
Morning Joe: What the Georgia special election outcome means
Foreign workers face anxiety under new exec. order
Fleet Trump sent to Korea is actually 3,000 miles away
Maddow: Trump's bumbling foreign policy — stupid or nefarious?

