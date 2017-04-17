Morning Joe 04/17/17

Morning Joe 4/17/17

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
5 hours 12 min ago
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
1 day 3 hours ago
GOP Rep.: I'd advise Trump to release WH visitor logs
4 hours 23 min ago
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse
5 hours 14 min ago
Expert: North Korea's failed missile test is 'still a test'
2 hours 42 min ago
Morning Joe: How Bannon has hastened his own demise
Fmr FBI agent says NK cyber-attack potential is underplayed
Maxine Waters: I think Trump is going down
Joe: 'Transparency' not a watchword in the White House
Over half of the key positions in State Dept are empty

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL