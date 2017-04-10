Morning Joe 04/10/17

Morning Joe 4/10/17

Joe Scarborough: Bannon is isolated in the White House
6 hours 20 min ago
Trump considers new chief of staff: report
3 days 3 hours ago
MaddowBlog: Why Trump keeps doing the opposite of what he said he'd do
4 hours 21 min ago
Protesters demand Trump's tax returns
17 hours 30 min ago
GOP Sen.: 4-4 ties on SCOTUS will be broken by Gorsuch
4 hours 46 min ago
Former Obama diplomat praises Syria strike
Lawrence to O'Reilly: Dare you to sue me
Rep. Barbara Lee: 'Total chaos in White House'
Baltimore police 'moving forward' with reforms
Graham: Assad saying "F you" to Trump

